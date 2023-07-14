Bill Wayne Whitely, 76, of Temecula, CA, passed away on May 21, 2023. Bill was born April 25, 1947, in Omak, WA, to Jack and Ruby Whitely. He had younger brothers, Dick and Greg. Bill attended Wenatchee schools, graduating from Wenatchee High in 1965. He married Sandy Mallatt, in 1966. Bill attended Wenatchee Valley College, Central Washington University and Andrews University. He was an Army Reserve veteran, serving five years.
Bill worked for the railroad, and Alcoa in Wenatchee. He roofed in Phoenix, AZ, moving to Waldport, OR, to commercial fish. There, Bill joined the Adventist Church. He moved to Bend, OR, Chicago, IL, and Beruit, Lebanon.
In 1980, Bill moved to Westlake Village, CA, in church publishing work for 11 years. He joined the financial arena in marketing, holistic health and wealth. Bill was a fully licensed stockbroker, raising venture capital, owning commodity and stock firms in Westlake Village and Santa Barbara, CA. He moved to Florida, had financial offices and two Jewish Deli's. Bill remained in the financial, health, wellness and crypto arenas.
Bill was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends! He loved get-togethers, barbecues, restaurants, and road trips. His stories were legendary. He had infectious humor, an endearing personality, and a huge heart and love for people, having friends around the world.
Bill brought countless lives to God during his lifetime. He loved people and had friends around the globe. He loved horses, fishing, hunting, racing, and flying his planes. Bill raised Championship Bullmastiffs.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; and daughters: Kim Ordway, Erika Barber, Heidi Whitely; and grandchildren: Kyle, Lexi, Olivia, Mitchell, Luke, and Bailey.
We thank you, for your gift of friendship and love for Bill over his extraordinary lifetime. He will truly be missed by us all.
Thank you, from the Whitely Family!
To plant a tree in memory of Bill Whitely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.