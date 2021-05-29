Billie Glen "Bill" Goether

Billie Glen "Bill" Koether
East Wenatchee, WA
On May 6, 2021, Billie Glen "Bill" Koether went to be with the Lord in Heaven, at the age of 80. Bill was a man of faith and prayer, who upon waking every morning and throwing open the blinds exclaimed “it’s a sunny day! Praise the Lord!”. He was born in Clifton, TX, on October 26, 1940, to mother, Maybelle (Jeffery) Koether, an East Washington teacher and orchardist, and father, Willhelm “Willie” Koether, a Texas farmer and shoemaker. On December 20, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet (Walker) Koether, for whom he devotedly and lovingly lived to honor every day. They were among the first 1958 graduating class of Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, WA.
Bill graduated from the University of Washington, in 1962, with a degree in Mathematics. His degree led him to a long and dignified career in mathematics, engineering, and integrated circuitry design at Boeing, Honeywell, and Motorola. Major projects included: Commercial Airliners 727 and 777, Marine Sonar and Hydrophone, Mohole, and a secure telephone used by U.S. Presidents. Bill retired, in 1998, returning home to eastern Washington and spent retirement with his own and church families, in the Lake Chelan Valley.
Bill was a dedicated family man. He and Janet raised two daughters: Kathryn Jacobs-Green and Kristine Sixel (Kurt Sixel). He was passionate about fishing, studying his Jeffery genealogy and German heritage, listening to classical music, spurned by a boyhood playing coronet, and his wife’s talents on the organ and piano. He even authored an illustrated children’s book entitled “The Pond”.
He was a lover of books, knowledge, and the workings of God’s universe, and spread his wisdom on to his grandchildren, whom he was entirely in awe of and taught to fish, boat, and swim: Angela Jacobs, Krista Jacobs Leonard, Kimberly Eggleston, Delice Green; and great-grandchildren with whom he enjoyed playtime games: Jayson Eggleston, Quinn Leonard, Harper Leonard, and Brooklyn Jacobs Link. There was not an earthworm he couldn’t bait, nor a boysenberry milkshake or lemon meringue pie could he resist.
Bill will be laid to rest in the presence of family at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Columbarium in Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.