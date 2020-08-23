Billie Ray Meyer
Malaga, WA
Billie Ray Meyer, 88, of Malaga, WA, entered the gates of Heaven on August 4, 2020. Bill was born September 30, 1931, in Plainview, TX, to John Henry Meyer and Ernestine Willis Meyer.
Bill attended school in Plainview. After graduation, he received a basketball scholarship to Wayland Baptist College, where he met his future wife, Sharon Jeter. They were married December 25, 1952. They were blessed with three children.
After graduation from college, they moved to San Diego, CA, where Bill worked as a police officer, while completing a teaching credential. He spent the next 16 years teaching high school students.
In 1973, Bill bought an orchard in Malaga, WA, where he enjoyed working and growing a variety of fruit, for a number of years. Bill was at home on the orchard, when he died after a battle with cancer.
For many years Bill was active in his church and served as a deacon and sang in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Lynda; son-in-law, Chuck Wiley; and his two brothers: Carl and Leon. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Diana Wiley; and son, Billie Ray Meyer, Jr.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.