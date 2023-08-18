Billy D. Gillham
April 5, 1931 – July 28, 2023
Billy D. Gillham
April 5, 1931 – July 28, 2023
Chelan, WA
Billy D. Gillham, 92, of Chelan, WA, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. Born on April 5, 1931, in Wichita, KS, and adopted by loving parents, Luther Albert Gillham and Eva Maude Gillham (Coonfield), he lived on the family farm in Moran, KS, until the Dust Bowl took its toll and his parents made the decision to pack up and move west in the late 1930's. Settling in the Lake Chelan Valley, his lifelong love of the mountains and rivers he would call home began.
In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served on the front lines in Korea for 18 months. The experiences of his service and the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers would mold him for the remainder of his life, and he was well known for his thoughts on the freedoms we enjoy because of the sacrifices made by those who served before us.
During his time overseas, he exchanged countless letters with a special person he called that good looking girl back home and carried her photo in his pocket. That good looking girl was Merry Ann Gillham (Huff) and after driving his hotrod up a rocky mountain road to propose during a family picnic, they soon eloped to Post Falls, ID, to be married at The Hitching Post on November 21, 1955. He called his beautiful bride his best friend and they held hands for 62 adventure filled years until her death on his birthday in 2018. When daughter, Robin, came along, he was overjoyed and from that moment he knew their little family was complete.
He, with Merry Ann and daughter by his side, had the time of their lives camping, fishing, archery, square dancing, snowmobiling, boating, motorcycle trips, BBQs, picnics, and traveling endless miles in their motorhome with their ever-present dachshunds. He cherished his friends and tall tales were told often around the table, campfire, or front porch of their home where everyone was welcome. The laughter was plentiful and the coffee was always on.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Merry Ann; his parents, Luther and Eva; and friends he missed dearly in his quiet way. Billy is survived by his daughter, Robin Gillham of Chelan, WA.
A special thanks to all his neighbors, caregivers, and friends who became family for all the love and kindness given so freely over the years.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery, 401 Riverview Cemetery Road, Chelan, WA. A gathering to celebrate a well-lived Life, will follow at Heritage Heights, 505 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, WA, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
You are invited to view Billy's full obituary online at chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
