Billy D. Mooney
Wenatchee, WA
Billy D. Mooney passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 84. Bill was born on November 3, 1935, in Ash Flat, AR, to Cleo and Pauline Mooney. He grew up with younger brothers: Dale and Art. Bill graduated from Ash Flat High School in 1954, where he excelled in basketball. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Horton, while they were both still in high school, on May 23, 1953.
Following graduation in 1954 from Ash Flat High School, Bill and Joyce moved to Wenatchee, WA, having their first of five children on August 5, William Daniel "Dan". In 1955, he started his 34 year career with ALCOA, working in the Pot Rooms, also serving as President for the Local Union 310, and retiring, in 1994, after a number of years as a supervisor. While raising their five children, Bill was a busy man, involving much of his time with youth sports. He coached Little League baseball from 1964-75, Babe Ruth baseball from 1968-78, and Little League basketball from 1970-75.
Bill was an amazing father, grandfather, and brother. He was married to Joyce for 46 years, before her passing in 1999. During those 46 years, family was everything. Dad loved baseball practice, birthdays, fast pitch softball at Triangle Field, holidays, Jack & Jill softball teams, potlucks, ball games, but most of all, he loved Joyce. They had a wonderful life together. Mom and Dad were always there for their family, being supportive, patient, and loving parents.
After Joyce passed, Dad followed his passion for softball. Spending winters in Arizona, Bill played, played, and played some more. His softball buddy, Carroll Shook, was always right there with him. He enjoyed his Arizona winters and all the friendly people.
Bill was elected to the “Wenatchee Senior Softball Hall of Fame” in 2007, but he still had more softball to play. Coaching and playing until 2015, when he turned 80. During his time playing softball, Dan, Randy, Paula, Greg, and Jeff all got the chance to play with their greatest teammate and coach of all time.
We are grateful to Ella’s Adult Family Home and the Hospice team from Confluence Health for their personal, professional and compassionate care for Dad this year. Also, to the wonderful people of Grace Lutheran Church, where dad was baptized on December 10, 2017.
Bill is survived by his five children: son, Dan Mooney of Wenatchee, WA, son, Randy Mooney of Wenatchee, WA, daughter, Paula (Randy) Arnold of East Wenatchee, WA, son, Greg (Carol) Mooney of East Wenatchee, WA, and Jeff (Brenda) Mooney of East Wenatchee, WA; brother, Dale (Gayle) Mooney of Spokane, WA; brother, Art (Nancy) Mooney of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Michael Mooney, Shawna (Mike) Stancil, Chris Arnold, Kim Arnold, Kevin (Michelle) Arnold, Katie Mooney, and Kristin (Lucas) Stoll; 12 great-grandchildren, and many softball and ALCOA friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Pauline Mooney; and wife, Joyce Mooney.
A Graveside Service for the family will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family plans a Celebration of Life sometime in the spring for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wenatchee Senior Softball Association, 791 Turtle Rock Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Please leave your thoughts and prayers for the family at www.chapelofthe
valleyncw.com. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.