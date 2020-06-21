Billy J. Foster

July 9, 1947 - June 12, 2020

Wenatchee, WA

Billy Joe Foster, 72 years old, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the arms of his son and daughter, after losing a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in St. Louis, IL, to Uhland C. Foster and Freda J. Ermert on July 9, 1947. He attended Buchanan High School in Troy, MO, and later, received a degree from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in Kansas City, MO.

He eventually made his way to Washington State, in 1979, where he met and married Linda L. Winrow. They welcomed a daughter in 1981, and a son in 1984, whom he took great pride in and loved immensely. He worked for a variety of companies including Boeing, Seattle Police Department, Fleetwood Homes, and Cooper Homes, which brought him to Wenatchee, WA. In the end, his passion for helping others with legal matters led him to self-employment through his Pre-Paid legal business, later known as Legal Shield.

Bill lived a simple life that revolved around his loved ones, church, his business, and fascination for sports, trains, and current events. Anyone that knew him, experienced an unrivaled level of kindness, love, and support. Encouraging advice or a prayer was always just a phone call away. He will be greatly missed by many.

Bill Foster is survived by his brother, Dr. George Foster, and his wife, Elena Foster, of Henderson NV; daughter, Stephanie (Nikki) Foster of Marysville, WA, and her children: Austin Foster, Kayden Verkerk, Mckenzie Verkerk; son, Sean Foster of Wenatchee WA, his wife, Deborah Foster, and their children: Dempsey Foster, Elmie Foster; nephews and nieces whom he cherished, Becky Hookland, Brenda Gallagher, Jimmy Blubaugh, Mark Blubaugh, Danny Blubaugh, George Foster III, Amanda Foster, Alex Foster, Julliette Villeme, and Valeriya Nogotkova. He leaves behind many great and great-great-nieces and nephews as well. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and a beloved sister, Kay Tapio.

A Celebration of his Life will take place at Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, on July 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., which would have been his 73rd birthday. Service may be modified to remain compliant with state guidelines as of that date. Facial coverings and social distancing highly suggested. You are invited to view Billy’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.