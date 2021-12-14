Bing Graham "Bud" White passed away at home on December 9, 2021. He was born on October, 20, 1935, in Okanogan, WA, in the home of Elsie McDonald to Gaye Nell and Bing Emmanuel White.
Bing was always full of laughter and mischief, grit, passion and so much love. He was a proud 60 year member of the Local IBEW 497 and a constant entrepreneur. He loved to fish, to beat you at cards, to work with his hands, to head out on all kinds of adventures, to swap stories with all kinds of people, and especially, especially to be with his family. He and Cody were married on December 27, 1955, after meeting at a barn dance just a few months earlier.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Chloe “Cody” Ella White, to whom he was married for 64 years, and by his sisters: Lotus and “Ginger” White. He was the proud father and father-in-law of Linda and Charlie Remsberg, Bing and Dee White, Jim and Shelley White, Bud and Sue White. He was the very proud grandfather of his nine “snickelfritzes” and their spouses: Nicole and Brian, Katie and Steve, Jacob and Sara, Lisa and Bob, Tawnya and Zach, Joe and Julia, Tel, Kyle and Teresa, and Bree and Joe. He was the very, very proud great-grandfather of Tillman, Celeste, Andrew, Caleb, Ethan, Grant, Riley, Jude, Bobby, Henry, Amelia, Capri, Riggins, Nora, Eleanor, Aria, Maylee and Brody. He was also expecting his first great-great-grandchild.
Of all the things Bing did in his life, there was nothing he treasured more than his family and we all knew it. We are enduringly grateful for his lifetime of loving faithfulness which has left an indelible mark on each of our lives. He went home with joy to spend an eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Family and friends were invited to a Graveside Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ephrata City Cemetery, Ephrata, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
