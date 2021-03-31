Blake Charles Chenevert
December 19, 1964 - March 9, 2021
Redmond, CA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Blake Charles Chenevert, passed away from a long battle with sarcoma, on the night of March 9, 2021. His wife, Jean, son, Ben, and daughter, Delaney, were by his side, holding his hand. Blake was a wonderful father and most loving and devoted husband. He was one of those people who you are better for having known and makes you want to be a better person. Blake would brighten others day, through his energy and sense of humor. He would always put others first, was loved by many, and will be so greatly missed.
Blake was born on December 19, 1964, in Boron, CA, to Kathleen and Edward Chenevert. He joined his older sister, Rene, and his younger brother, Everet, five years later. Love, kindness, and a wonderful sense of humor were abundant and instilled in Blake's personality.
His dad, Ed, took Blake and his siblings fishing and backpacking and introduced a great love of the outdoors and a particular fondness for the Pasayten Wilderness. His mom, Kathy, taught him how to live his life with a strong moral code, by always putting others first and by cherishing family.
The family moved to Omak, WA, where he grew up and graduated from Omak High School, in 1983. In 1981, Blake gained three more siblings: Daniel, Cindy, and David, when Kathy married Jim Bone. An incredibly strong bond developed through their many years together and they nicknamed themselves the Boneverts, as they were a melding of the Bones and the Cheneverts.
Blake attended the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, earning a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After working at Rocketdyne in Southern California for three years, he traded in his convertible for a 1971 VW van and spent the next three months driving across and exploring the United States. He told many stories from his adventures. He always was there to help anyone in need, giving CPR to a choking victim in a café, or late at night pushing a stranded man in a wheelchair through the snow to his home safely.
Following his traveling adventures, Blake went back to the University of Washington and obtained his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and his doctorate degree in Combustion Engineering. His love for learning spanned through the entirety of his life.
During those years, Blake met the love of his life and best friend, Jean Hamlin. They were introduced by friends and family at a barbecue at Jean's brother, Jim's house. Everyone thought they would make a good match and they did not disappoint and were married 16 months later, in December of 1994. A similar outlook on life, bright sense of humor, and helping others, were just a few similarities that the two shared. For 26 years, the two would go on to have two children and make countless memories with family and friends.
While Blake completed his doctorate, they rented an apartment in Seattle, and would later move in with Blake's college friend, Aaron Koopman, to save up for a big trip. To celebrate and mark his accomplishment and graduation, they traveled to Europe and spent two months backpacking and exploring several different countries and cultures. Upon their return, they settled in Redmond, WA, where they bought a home, Blake joined a startup company called Ramgen and they started a family.
Ben was born in September of 2001 and Delaney, in October of 2003, and a new level of love was born with them. In their youth, Blake would spend countless hours with the kids attending all their youth baseball, softball, basketball, and soccer games. Creating the evil elves scavenger hunts at Christmas time, playing dragon babies, cornhole, and having dinner as a family every night, were some cherished memories.
Ben and Blake shared a love for baseball, escaped to MLB spring training a few times, and loved playing fantasy football and poker with their father-son friend group. Delaney and Blake would go out to sushi, crack jokes, debate current events, and talk about anything and everything.
Some wonderful family memories include: camping, visits to the grandparents and relatives on Whidbey Island, Omak, and Greencreek, family reunions with all of the siblings, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles, floating down the Okanogan River during the Omak Stampede, vacations to Disneyland, trips to Maui, where he would boogie board for hours and watch amazing sunsets.
With great fondness for space travel and friendly missions, Blake returned to the aerospace industry and joined Aerojet Rocketdyne in Redmond, working on space propulsion thrusters. Family and friends referred to him as a true rocket scientist. After ten years, Blake left to pursue his dream of opening a business of his own. Delphi Precision Imaging was created in December of 2015 by Blake, Daniel (his brother and business partner), and Jean. Working side by side these past five years, they have built a successful business that provides three-dimensional x-ray imaging services to businesses throughout the United States.
Blake leaves behind his wife, Jean, married for 26 years; son, Ben, age 19; and daughter, Delaney, age 17; mother, Kathy Bone (Jim); father, Edward Chenevert (Stella); and his siblings: Rene Zander (Randy), Everet Chenevert (Heather), Daniel Bone (Maggie), Cindy Trujillo (Jef), and David Bone (Valerie). He is also survived by numerous loving relatives; friends; and neighbors.
Due to COVID restrictions, a small Memorial Service was held at St. Jude Parish in Redmond, WA, on March 22, 2021. Instead of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Blake to either Charitywater.org or to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at https://www.seattlecca.org/.