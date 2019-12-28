Bob D. Cline
October 22, 1931 - December 20, 2019
Ardmore, OK
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Bobby Dotson Cline was born in Lawton, OK, on October 22, 1931. Upon his death on December 20, 2019, Bob joined his wife of over 60 years, "Penny" (Pearl Stiner). He attended Rexroat Elementary, and when the family, parents, Roy and Bonnie (Rice) Cline, and brother, Kenneth Rogers, moved to Oklahoma City, he attended Cleveland Elementary, Taft Junior High and Classen High School, graduating in 1950. Bob began wrestling in jr. high and boxing in high school, and continued through his service in the Navy. In high school, he was a Golden Gloves boxer who weighed in at 105 lbs. Bob met Penny, the love of his life, at NW Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, while still in high school.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after high school. He proposed, to Penny, by letter, as soon as she graduated high school, in 1952, and included a one-way ticket to Hawaii, where he was stationed. After the Navy, they moved back to Oklahoma, now with baby, Bobby, in tow, where Bob graduated with an education degree from Central State University. Now with another baby, Lanita (Parker), they moved to Seattle, WA, where Bob began his lifelong career with the YMCA, and where son, Terry, was born. After serving as the Physical Director with the YMCA in Seattle and Wenatchee, WA, and Ft. Worth, TX, he became the Executive Director in Ardmore, OK, where he finished out his career.
Fond memories for Bob included: beautiful canoe trips with Bobby Joe through Canada, mountain hiking, helping teach multiple generations how to swim, and being a racquetball fanatic (playing in the Senior Olympics). He recalled leading exercise classes (aerobics) early in his career, which were accompanied by a pianist who provided the music for the class. Later in life, he hit every garage sale in Ardmore and managed two antique booths, which were more about socializing and less about treasures.
Bob is survived by three children; granddaughters: Michelle Stevenson and Lisa Batson; multiple great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Bob provided us with many wonderful memories as well, which we will cherish. The family would like to thank his YMCA family, friends, fellow garage salers, antique booth colleagues, and especially, the staff and residents, volunteers, and service organizations at the Ardmore Veterans’ Center, who provided him with outstanding care and a loving environment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group, which Bob helped found, at Southwest Baptist Church, 2120 Myall St., Ardmore, OK, 73401, and the Iron Riders Motorcycle Club, P.O .Box 434, Lone Grove, OK, 73443, which regularly sponsors events at the Veterans’ Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Centennial Chapel in Ardmore, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial condolences may be left for the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com, where Cremation With Care was entrusted.