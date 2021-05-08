Bob Manry
Wenatchee, Wa
Bob Manry, 86, died on December 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Bob was born in Agnos, AR. He came to Washington when he was seven. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1953. He married Gail Tiffany in 1954.
After spending three years in the U.S. Marines, he worked 35 years at Joe Welty Ford.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gail, of the home; two daughters: Kim Thompson and Tami (Mike) Lowell; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A drop by remembrance will be held at 2252 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m.