Bob Richards died peacefully on December 23, 2022, with family by his side. Bob was born in Arkansas in 1940, where he lived with his parents and two younger sisters until moving to Manson, WA, in his teens.
Following high school, Bob served in the Army before returning to the Chelan, WA, area to work and start his family. Bob was active in the tree fruit industry as an orchardist and fieldman, and operated an orchard management company. He later owned and operated a trucking company, hauling fruit throughout Washington state.
Bob raised two sons: Rob and Gregg, and a daughter, Stephannie, in the Wenatchee Valley. Bob was active in their activities, including coaching and attending sporting events. Bob enjoyed following the activities of his five grandchildren, and always shared how proud he was of them.
The family would like to thank Bob's girlfriend, Shirley Leach, for her love and care of Bob. For many years, they enjoyed traveling together in their retirement.
Bob is survived by his children: Rob (Jody) Richards, Gregg (Faith) Richards, and Stephannie (Dave) Jones; grandchildren: Kelly (Jim) Humphrey, Colton (Francesca) Richards, Chase Twining, Kody Richards, and Cooper Richards; great-grandchildren: Mia Richards and Luca Richards; sisters: Betty Reed and Sharon Akers; and several nieces; nephews; cousins; and cherished friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ethel Richards; and son, Brian Richards.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Blossom Creek and Hospice for their care of Bob.
A Family Memorial Service was previously held.
