Bobby Banning passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by his family. He was born July of 1937, in Izard County, AR.
Bob enjoyed being outside watching plants and trees grow. He worked at Van Well Nursery and Vans Garden Center. In 1965, Bob started the family business, Banning Orchards and Nursery. He was very knowledgeable in his line of work and even patented two varieties of apples, the Banning Red Fuji and Ultima Gala. Bob successfully succeeded his goals in life. His family and his orchard business were the two most important things in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Flora Mae; children: Paul, Connie, Ronnie, Randy and Theodore; sister, Joyce Horner; brother, Wendell Banning; and many grandkids and great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; four brothers; and one sister.
The family would like to extend a HUGE “thank you” to the Caregivers who took care of Bob the last years of his life. Your hard work and dedication will never be forgotten.
Private Family Services were held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th Ave. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
