Bobby Dorn Grimmett, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at his home on September 1, 2021. Bobby was born February 13, 1938, at Oxford, AR, to Cecil and Opal (Stone) Grimmett. Bobby came to the Wenatchee Valley at an early age for work. He went back to Arkansas and married the love of his life, Kathryn, on April 8, 1958, at Oxford, and returned to Washington to start a new life, and to raise their family. Bobby was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He worked for many years in the apple industry throughout the valley, until he retired. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and got to go to a NASCAR race in Las Vegas, NV, which was a highlight in his life. Bobby also had racecars at the local track with family and friends.
Bobby is survived by his children: Charles (Darlene) Grimmett of Wenatchee, WA, and Patricia (Duane) Scott of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Brandon Knouf, Kami (Ben) Allen, Justin Milner, Cy (Amber) Grimmett, and Kelsey Grimmett of Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren: Denae, Kyson, Brooks, Samson, Georgia, Ryder, and Emerson of Wenatchee, WA; and his siblings: Jack (Willine) Grimmett of Arkansas and Jimmy (Jossie) Grimmett of Wyoming. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn; parents; and his sister, Barbara Jean Mathany.
At Bobby’s request, a Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St., NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangement by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Grimmett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.