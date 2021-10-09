Bobby Jo "BA" Ashbrook was born October 23, 1941, in Nashville, AR, to Ella Faye Richardson and Hansford Augustus Tallant. As a young child, he moved to Texas with his mother and adoptive father, James Luther Ashbrook, where he attended school. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in the early 1960’s, where he met Sandra R. Mabry, and they were married in April of 1965. Bob and Sandy had two sons: Lanz "Buck" and Brian and celebrated 52 years of marriage, before Sandy’s passing in 2018. Bob retired from Alcoa, after 32 years with the company. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, was an avid fisherman and hunter, and was ruthless at cards and cribbage. Bob was a devoted, loving, and patient father and grandfather and was an incredibly selfless and giving person. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Bob is survived by his sons: Buck (Patty) Ashbrook and Brian Ashbrook; and his grandsons: Cody (Cathryn) Ashbrook, Nathan (Rochelle) Ashbrook, and Justin Ashbrook.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at 6200 Malaga Hwy., Malaga, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of Bob Ashbrook. https://donate3.cancer.org. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.