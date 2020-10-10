Bobby Tyler
Wenatchee, WA
Bobby Tyler, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, aged 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Tyler was born June 24, 1940, to Bertha Tyler and Freeman Tyler of Daring, MO. He was a 1959 graduate of Trona High School. He then went on to work as a meat cutter and long-haul truck driver. While in high school, he met his former wife, JoLynn, whom he had two children with.
Bobby is survived by his sister, Ruth; daughters: Heather, Susan, Amy, and Lori; and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Rick; his parents; and brothers: Harold and Billy.
Some of the many things Bobby enjoyed were spending time outdoors, attending Sturgis every year, and watching westerns. One of the biggest highlights in his life that brought him the most joy, was spending time with his grandchildren.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. If you wish to attend, please contact 509-679-5814. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.