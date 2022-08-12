Bobby Wayne Dresker
Wenatchee, WA
Bobby “Wayne” Dresker was born June 10, 1933, to Robert William and Helen Merle (Kerr) Dresker in Kansas City, KS. Also born into the family was his sister, Delores Ann. Wayne died on July 27, 2022, at home at 8:00 a.m., surrounded by family.
The family moved to Pleasanton, KS, in 1939, where Wayne started school. He graduated from high school there in 1951. During his high school years, he worked in his parents' electrical store. His father worked for Kansas Gas and Electric as a lineman and wired houses on the side, where he taught Wayne the electrical business.
After high school, he attended Pittsburg Kansas State College majoring in Industrial Arts, but had little interest and dropped out in 1953. In 1953, he entered the Army. In the Army, he was shipped to Augsburg, Germany for switchboard and telephone repair school. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. When he returned, he joined the National Guard and received his Sergeant's stripes. While in the Guard, he attended Pittsburg Kansas State College, where he received a certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
He always said that the best day of his life was when he met the love of his life, Beverley Ruth McCloud. He met Beverley where she worked at Ash Drug Store. They were married in 1957. In 1958, they returned to Pittsburg Kansas State College, where he majored in Trade and Industrial Education. He received his BS Degree in 1961. He worked several places after college including: Crane in Chicago and Bohn in Danville, IL.
In 1976, Wayne and the family moved from Danville, IL, to Wenatchee, WA, where he took a job as Head of the HVAC program at Wenatchee Valley College. Except for a few other stints of employment at Wells and Wade, he returned to the College and retired from the College in 1998.
Wayne and Bev were very active in their life; they loved horseback riding, sailing/boating, scuba diving, motorcycle riding, camping, backpacking, rock hounding and making jewelry, golfing, skiing, going to family reunions and traveling. He loved their time as members of the Old Time Fiddlers Assn., where they played at many local locations. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, Cyclones Motorcycle Club, Wenatchee Rotary, the Boating Club of Wenatchee (became Honorary Member). He was also a member of the Apple Flyers of East Wenatchee, WA.
Wayne and Bev were full-time RV'ers for 12 years after their retirement, spending many winters in Arizona and other places down south and coming back to Wenatchee during the spring and summer. Wayne was very much the American Patriot and proud to be a member of the USA and fiercely protective of the American way of life. A big part of his life was that he would do anything he could to help you, even if sometimes it didn't work. He loved to help solve problems.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Merle Dresker; his sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Glenn Dale. Wayne is survived by the love of his life, Beverley at home; his sons: Robin (Carolyn) of Yakima, WA, Kevin (Sheila) of Oak Harbor, WA; and his daughter, Lisa (Randy) of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Chris Lindquist, Robert Dresker (Carlie), Michele Prather, (Chris), Jason Dresker (Ally), Kirsten Dresker and Tim Dresker; great-grandkids: Hunter Prather and Addyson Dresker; and a great-grandson is due in September. He is also survived by many, many friends, as Wayne was the friend to many.
A Memorial Celebration of Wayne's life, will be scheduled later.