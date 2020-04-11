Bonita M. Janssen
August 22, 1925 - April 7, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Bonita Mae Janssen, 94, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on April 7, 2020. Bonnie was born on August 22, 1925, in Spokane, WA, to Claud A. and Ethel Mae Beattie. She attended schools in Spokane Valley, Deep Creek, Espanola and graduated from Reardon High School in 1943. Bonnie graduated from Eastern Washington College of Education, in 1946, with her BA in Education. Bonnie met a fellow teacher, Al Janssen, while she was teaching in Camas, WA. She knew he was a catch from the get go. They were married on June 6, 1948. They taught in Malaga, WA, before moving to Okanogan, WA. Bonnie taught two years before their children came along: Janet, Dale, and Mary.
Bonnie was active in the Okanogan Presbyterian Church as a Sunday School teacher, member of Presbyterian Women United, and as an Elder. She also was Janet’s Blue Bird and Camp Fire leader, along with being Mary’s Girl Scout Leader. Bonnie was also involved when Dale became a Boy Scout.
The family moved to East Wenatchee, in 1966, when Al took the job of Eastmont’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Bonnie became an active member of the Eastmont Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed her Homemakers Group, Delta Kappa Gamma teacher’s organization, many Bible Study gatherings, swimming at the YMCA, and the SAIL exercise classes held at her church.
Sewing was one of Bonnie’s talents, as she made Janet and Mary’s wedding dresses. She and Al enjoyed boating trips with the Okanogan buddies to the San Juan Islands, along with traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida. They also took swimming lessons at the YMCA when she was 50. She made time for the little things like writing weekly letters and birthday and anniversary cards. When the grandkids came around, Bonnie and the whole family would gather yearly for camping, and later they changed to, “camping” at Grandma’s house. She was a great Mom who spent time with her grandkids and their activities. Bonnie was known for her sense of humor and having fun with her kids.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Pope, and husband, Al Janssen. Bonnie is survived by her sister, Louvena Gisselberg, who lives in Spokane, WA; daughter, Janet (Jule) LeBeau of Yakima, WA; son, Dale (Patty) Janssen of Burien, WA; and daughter, Mary Ballard of East Wenatchee, WA. Bonnie’s grandchildren include: Janel (Sam) Berger, Joey (Alisha) LeBeau, Nicole Ballard, Jeff (Kelsey) Ballard, Greg (Katja) Ballard; and nine great-grandchildren: Lily, Xavier, Lucy, Sammy and Kateri Berger, Lincoln, Emmett, Truman and Ellis Ballard; along with many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes to the Regency-Wenatchee staff for all their kindnesses shown to Bonnie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Faith Presbyterian Church with a luncheon to follow at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Faith Presbyterian Church.