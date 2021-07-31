Bonnie L. Mayo
September 14, 1932 - April 6, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Bonnie Lou (Truby) Mayo was born on September 14, 1932, in Bloomfield, NM, and died April 6, 2021, in East Wenatchee, WA, thankfully with loving family members at her bedside. Bonnie lived a remarkable life that was dedicated to her family. From a barefoot little girl, living hot summers in a wagon by the Animas River in New Mexico, to a rewarding career as an Internal Revenue Service Officer, Mom never complained and, like the Energizer Bunny, always outworked us all. Bonnie loved to travel and could pack more stuff in a tote than imaginable. The Truby family moved to Elinor, CA, near Pepperwood, in 1948. She attended Fortuna High School, while working at the Scotia Laundry and the Wagon Wheel Café in Fortuna, CA. One of the hardest, yet interesting, jobs she had was at the switchboard at the old telephone office in Eureka, CA. Bonnie loved to dance and met the love of her life, Johnnie B. Mayo, at a grange dance. They were married in 1950 and raised three sons: Dennis of McKinleyville, CA, Rick (Mary) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Dale (Chris) of Tulalip, WA.
She was preceded in death by her amazing husband, Johnnie, in 2011; parents, Ervin Ray and Alice Edith (Hippler) Truby; "Little Grandma", Reda Viola (Hale) Truby; in-laws, Catherine and Sabe Mayo; brothers: Ervy Ray, Vernon Claude, and Teddy Lee Truby; and sister, Eva Jean, and husband, Michael Luce. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Marcia (Pattee-Mayo) Sarna; and her cherished niece, Terri Lea (Truby) Maupin (Casey). In her 88 plus years of life, many other family members and friends succumbed. Bonnie is survived by brother, David Archie Truby, and sister-in-law, Patti of Bandon, OR; sister, Viola Fay Truby of Eureka, CA; and sister-in-law, Sally Truby (Ted) of Meridian, MS; grandchildren: August Beau Mayo (Kym) of Stockton, CA, Josephine (Mayo) Tincher (Scott) of McKinleyville, CA, Ashley (Mayo) Walker (Jayson), and Chelsea (Mayo) Christie (Kyle), both of East Wenatchee, WA, Dale Curtis Mayo, Jr. (Amanda) of Monroe, WA, Brandon Mayo of Everett, WA, and Leanna Ray (Mayo) Lopez (Jorge) of Arlington, WA; step-grandchildren: Erica, Matthew, Ashlee, and Ryan. Great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Madeline, Ryu, Seth, Kaeden, Addyson, Mya, Jorge, Jr., Briana, Julia, Kalaina, Evangeline, and Peyton; and a number of "steps" and great-greats. Bonnie was very close to Johnnie's family, especially Pauline, Barry, Lynn, Jack, Karin, Wanda, and Paul; and a special (Truby) cousin, Linda Hutchens,; as well as dear friends, Ronnie Blackford and Marlene Witten (Bill); and so many other family and friends too numerous to list here.
The family wishes to thank the many wonderful doctors and their staff who cared for Bonnie (and Johnnie) over many, many years. She was a resident of Prestige Senior Living in East Wenatchee, WA, for over three years and received exemplary care.
When it is safe to do so and arrangements can be made, the family will hold a Celebration of Bonnie's Life in East Wenatchee, WA. At that time, be sure to wear your favorite PURPLE attire, Bonnie's favorite color!