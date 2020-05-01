Bonnie Lee Owens
November 3, 1926 - April 15, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Bonnie Lee Owens passed away peacefully in her home, in Cashmere, WA, on April 15, 2020. Bonnie was born November 3, 1926, in Deloit, IA, to Gourley S. and Beatrice C. Riggleman. The Riggleman family moved from Iowa to Nebraska when Bonnie was very young. The family continued farming in the Rushville/Gordon area, until the day Bonnie graduated from Gordon High School in June of 1946, at which point they moved to Cashmere, WA, and left farming life behind. Bonnie lived in Seattle, WA, for a short time, and did some modeling, but returned to Cashmere to be closer to her family.
After Lowell Owens returned from serving in the Navy, Lowell and Bonnie started dating and were married on June 14, 1948, at the Cashmere Presbyterian Church. Lowell’s parents, Frank and Florence, followed Lowell west and settled in Cashmere. Frank, Florence, Bonnie, and Lowell purchased and operated the East Cashmere Market for many years. Bonnie and Lowell built their family home in 1953, where they raised four children: Linda, Diann, Craig, and Terry. Bonnie loved working in her garden, cooking, baking, fishing, hunting, and sewing. There just wasn’t anything she couldn’t sew.
Bonnie started as a Blue Bird leader and had the same group of girls in Camp Fire. She was an active member and president of the Children’s Orthopedic Hospital Guild of Cashmere and an active member and pre-school teacher at the Cashmere Methodist Church. Bonnie always dreamed of being a teacher, and those years of teaching at the church, created the foundation for opening and operating Bonnie’s Pre-School in Cashmere for 35 years, until she retired, at the age of 70. Bonnie often said that, retiring was the hardest decision she ever made. She loved all of her kids. Years later, Bonnie was always able to recognize her kids, whether she saw them at the grocery store or if they stopped by her house.
She had a gentle, quiet, and loving spirit that touched everyone she met. Our family has been told that Bonnie is a legend in the Cashmere Valley. Someone told her years ago, that there would be a Saint Bonnie when she died. Bonnie touched a lot of little lives and hearts over the years and they forever touched hers. She was truly blessed. Bless you for a life well lived and thank you for raising all of us up in the life you shared with us.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife to Lowell for 66 years and a loving and caring mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her children: Linda, Diann, Craig, and daughter-in-law, Tammy; granddaughter, Makena; and her husband, Albert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; son, Terry; parents, Gourley S. and Beatrice C. Riggleman; brothers: Dwight Riggleman, Paron Riggleman, and Ray Riggleman; sisters: Hazel Beck, Mary Beckley, Nettie Beckley, Clara Whitinger, and Fanny Hann. Bonnie will be missed, but forever in our hearts.
A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.