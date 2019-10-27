Bonnie Sue Mitchell
East Wenatchee, WA
Bonnie Sue Mitchell, mother, grandmother, confidant, best friend, advisor, and family matriarch, passed away peacefully at her home in East Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her four children. Bonnie was born on June 18, 1936, to Clyde and Hazel Voorhies in Davidson, OK.
Bonnie married Gene Mitchell of Omak, WA, on April 30, 1955, and later, moved to Packwood, WA, where they raised their family for several years before settling in the Wenatchee Valley in 1964.
Bonnie worked as a waitress for many years, mainly nights, so she could be home with her children during the day. Family time on weekends and vacations centered around stock car racing and water skiing. Gene and Bonnie also enjoyed bowling for many years on local leagues.
Self-taught and wise beyond her years, Bonnie was a progressive and forward-thinking woman. She opened her own custom upholstery business in 1971, working from the basement of the family home. With no formal training, Bonnie designed and restored everything from furniture, boats, airplanes, and classic street rods. She was amazingly creative, and her work received awards at several car shows in Washington and Portland, OR.
Always adventurous and wanting to learn something new, at age 50, Bonnie returned to school and enrolled at Wenatchee Valley College. She began taking bookkeeping and accounting classes with the thoughts of getting an office job. Little did she know, it would be working for her sons in their pruning business.
In 1989, once again feeling the urge to try something new, Bonnie and Gene formed their own trucking company, Midlife Enterprises. They were successful in this endeavor until the truck rental business began declining in 1992. In January of 1993, they joined forces with sons, Ted and Jody, who also owned their own dump trucks, to form Mitchell Trucking and Paving, Inc. Being the President and driving force behind the business, Bonnie continued actively working in the office until 2008. Even after her retirement, she oversaw all aspects of the company. Not surprisingly, she asked for a copy of the financial statement the day she died.
Bonnie loved her children fiercely, believing, encouraging, and supporting them in everything they set out to do. She always said her biggest accomplishment in life and the one she was most proud of was her children. She taught them at an early age, the importance of a strong work ethic, to always do your best, and above all – “family comes first”. Mom left us a wonderful legacy and we will all miss our “happy hours” together.
Bonnie leaves behind her children: Angie (Pete) Ellis, Ted (Debra) Mitchell, Peggy Goodman, and Jody (Lisa) Mitchell; her grandchildren: Shane, Tara, Aaron, Charles, and Jason; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Jan, Shelia, and Sherry.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Toby Long, the caregivers and hospice team for their love, compassion, and wonderful care of Bonnie.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1:00–5:00 p.m., at the Red Lion, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
