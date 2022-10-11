BradMuller.jpg
Chandler Rae Photography

Brad Muller

February 1, 1963 – October 8, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Brad Muller, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Oct 14
Service
Friday, October 14, 2022
3:00PM
1st United Methodist Church
941 Washington St.
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags