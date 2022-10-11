Brad Muller 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Chandler Rae Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brad MullerFebruary 1, 1963 – October 8, 2022East Wenatchee, WAIt is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Brad Muller. Brad was born on February 1, 1963 in Oklahoma City, OK. Brad passed away on October 8, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 59.He is survived by his wife and best friend, Gina Muller; and their two daughters and their families: Taylor (Aaron), Kyli (Zach); and three grandchildren.Service information can be found at Chapelofthevalleyncw.com, and please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. To send flowers to the family of Brad Muller, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 14 Service Friday, October 14, 2022 3:00PM 1st United Methodist Church 941 Washington St. WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Brad Muller Wa Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary