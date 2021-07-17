Bradley A Crollerd

Bradley A. Crollard
April 16, 1957 - July 7, 2021
Kirkland, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
An extended community of family and friends mourn Bradley "Brad" Allen Crollard, age 64, who passed away unexpectedly, on July 7, 2021. His final months were spent surrounded by those he loved, creating memories, and simply enjoying life. That was what our "gentle giant" did best. Brad actively chose happiness and lived each day with sincere kindness. His legacy will continue through the compassionate and fiercely positive impact he made on the lives of others.
Brad was born on April 16, 1957, in Wenatchee, WA. He was raised by his loving parents, Louis and Marilyn Crollard. Brad graduated from Wenatchee High School, and earned his degree after attending both Washington State University and Central Washington University. On September 11, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Christine Stella Volkmann, and they raised two daughters, Alysse (32) and Michaela (27) in Kirkland, WA. On May 31, 2021, he retired from a successful 32-year career at Hapag-Lloyd as the General Manager of the Seattle office.
Brad's greatest joy in life was his family. A trip to Palm Springs, CA, with his wife, a glass of red wine with his daughters, a Cougar/Duck football game with his sons-in-law, (Kellen and Sam), or even a brisk walk with his grand-furs, Murphy and Spud, were some of his favorite moments. His perfect day would include a humbling cribbage game with his mother, a round of golf with his brothers, Dave and Doug, and end with a game of "Get Your Neighbor" with his extended family. Every day was a new adventure. Brad loved traveling and immersing himself in other cultures and music. He loved to cook and try out new recipes, and even mastered the perfect flank steak. His loving nature showed in his subtle yet powerful gestures, and he had a way of making everyone feel safe, appreciated, and important.
Brad's memory is honored and cherished by his wife, daughters and son-in-laws, mother, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, co-workers, and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Brad will be held on September 11, 2021, at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenatchee, WA. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. For additional information and to offer comments to the family, please visit:www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/
Bradley-Crollard. The family plans to establish a memorial fund honoring Brad's memory. More information will be provided at the Celebration of Life.
Miss him now and always.