Bradley C. Ovitt
February 26, 1985 - September 14, 2020
Fargo, ND
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Bradley Ovitt passed away at his home in Fargo, ND. He was born in Billings, MT, and moved with his family to the Wenatchee Valley, in 1994. Bradley attended school in Cashmere, Waterville, Rock Island, East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, WA. He developed a deep love of music and played several instruments. Brad became active in the Wenatchee Punk Rock scene and had many close friends. He moved to Portland, OR, to continue pursuing his music career, where he was rewarded with a tour contract. Brad was an excellent bass player, as well as proficient on the guitar and played any instrument he could get his hands on. He took great pride in his hobby of building and upgrading guitars. He moved on to North Dakota, where he was employed by American Crystal Sugar and later, various restaurants.
Bradley touched many with his sensitive nature and great sense of humor. He had a deep love and loyalty for his family and friends, that he maintained with his frequent phone calls.
Bradley is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Jess Martin; their two kitties: Socks and Dickie; father and step-mother, Michael and Julie Ovitt of Hickson, ND; mother and step-father, Rebecca and Greg McFann of Malaga, WA; son, Finley; grandmother, Marjorie McKee-Smith; brothers: Donald (Heather) Ovitt, Jeffrey (Breanna) Ovitt, Chris (Erin) McFann, Gabe (Emily) McFann, Josh (Carrie) McFann; and sister, Heather (Randy) Timmons; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services were held September 19, 2020, in Hickson, ND. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in Bradley's name to The Center, 327 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or your favorite charity.