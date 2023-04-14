Bradley Steven Willis, 57, passed away at his home in Boerne, TX, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Brad was born in Wenatchee, WA, to George Willis and Janice (Dexter) Willis. He attended Eastmont High School and graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Business. He worked in credit unions in Seattle and Spokane, WA, until 2002, before moving to Kerrville, TX, where his parents had retired. He had been working for Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union since then, working from home due to the pandemic.
Brad was intelligent, caring, and generous, with such a good heart. He was respected by all who knew him. Brad bravely battled Parkinson's Disease for the past 15 years, and he is now in the Lord's caring hands.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents, George and Janice; his brother, Kevin; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his sweet little dog, Mischief. We will all miss him immensely.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram, TX, 78025, or to the Parkinson's Disease research charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne, TX. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.