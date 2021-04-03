Brandon Dirk Mulvaney
Entiat, WA
Brandon was born May 16, 1985, to Kendall and Patricia (Bunch) Mulvaney in Wenatchee, WA. On March 23, 2021, in Castlerock, CO, Brandon went to heaven to visit his beloved grandparents. Brandon grew up in the Entiat Valley, where he spent his school years enjoying sports. His love of sports started with T-Ball, Little League, and AAU Basketball, resulting in lots of champion and first place teams. He was an exceptional second baseman. His love of sports continued through high school to include football and basketball. Basketball being his favorite, earning him the 2003 coaches award. He graduated with his friends in the Class of 2003.
Brandon worked for the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission, until going to work in the family construction business.
Throughout his life, Brandon gathered many great friends being very loved by them. Having many talents and skills, Brandon was able to rebuild his first car motor at age 17, cut firewood for those in the community that needed it, and built a beautiful arbor for his sister’s wedding. He loved Skittles, Pepsi, Almond Joy's, and his Aunt Jackie’s cookies. Good times have been spent hunting and hiking in the Entiat Valley, with Jake and Walt. His love of the river and mountains filled his life.
When it counted, Brandon would be there, including being there to dance with his sister at her wedding. Brandon would do special acts of kindness. Remembering Brandon with his mischievous twinkle and grin will continue his memory in all our hearts of the happy and caring times.
Taking this journey before him were his grandparents, Jack and Dovie Mulvaney; grandfather, Jimmy McCarrell; and beloved dogs: Bailey and Piper. Remembering the family times are his parents, Kendall and Trish Mulvaney; grandmother, Betty Bunch; brother, Jacob Mulvaney; sister, Katie Arras (Tyrel); brother, Walter Wilson (Beranda); aunt, Jackie; uncle, Jeff; uncle, Brady; aunt, Julie; uncle, Tony; aunt, Debbie; aunt, Cindy; aunt, Kim; great-aunt, Marlene; and many cousins including: Millisa, Seth (Denika), Anthony, and many more; nieces and nephews: Jaxson, Elliott, Natalie, and a baby due in May.
The family would like to thank the community for their support and kindness.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Entiat Cemetery, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.