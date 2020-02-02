Braydon Ezra Dorsett
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Braydon Ezra Dorsett, age 35, passed away on January 25, 2020, at his residence in Yakima. Braydon was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Bill and Charollette Dorsett, on February 12, 1984. He graduated from East Valley High School in 2002. He spent the early years of his childhood growing up in Wenatchee, until family relocated to the Yakima Valley. At a young age, Braydon loved anything that had to do with dirt or equipment. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four wheelers, and mud bogging in his Suzuki Samurai, mostly right side up.
He went on to work various trades, before starting his love of being an owner/operator of his own Log Truck Company. He had the uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went. He always had multiple things going and seemed to be the happiest, when he had many projects to do and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Braydon loved his family, especially his nephew’s, giving them rides on his tractor, letting them sit in the log truck, and honk the air horn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Glenn and Jeanelle England, Bill Dorsett Sr. He is survived by parents, Bill and Charollette (England) Dorsett; sisters: Marie Loran (Jeremy), and Ellisa Vanderhoof; and three nephews: Kaiden, Lincoln, and Ezra.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA, and a gathering to follow at Terrace Heights Grange, 3701 W. Birchfield Rd., Yakima, WA. To share a memory or story with Braydon’s family please visit www.shawandsons.com.