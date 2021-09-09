Brenda Francis “Sam” Riggan
Forks, WA
(formerly of Tonasket, WA)
A small-town girl who loved sun and water, Brenda Francis “Sam” Riggan (nee Rawley), was born in Tonasket, WA, on July 8, 1954. Sam died at home August 21, 2021, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born to John and Gladys Rawley. Sam lived on the Pine Creek homestead, went to school in Tonasket, was a high school cheerleader, and in 1973, received a wonderful graduation gift from her best friend, Randy, an engagement ring.
Sam attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA, where she earned a degree in Secretarial and Accounting. She lived in Spokane, in Wenatchee, WA, and then the family moved to Forks, WA, in 1988. Sam worked for the Olympia Region of Washington Department of Natural Resources, until 2009, when she had to take a disability retirement. She loved her job at DNR, especially helping with wildfire and fire prevention work. She enjoyed working with co-workers locally and across the state.
Sam married Randy Riggan in Tonasket, WA, on July 21, 1973. Five years later, they had their son, Nick Riggan, followed by Michael Riggan. Their home was always a gathering place for family and friends. Her hospitality was endless. She loved her Yorkshire terriers, and she enjoyed keeping other doggies overnight, when asked. Sam loved to crochet. She made blankets, booties, hats, and gloves, for family and friends, she even made caps, mittens, and booties for babies in neo-natal hospital units.
Sam was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses, on October 13, 1984, in Cheney, WA. Her faith and love for the Creator kept her strong, as she was able to share her hope with any visitor who happened to stop by or who called on the phone.
Sam’s greatest joy was her three grandchildren; the twins, Gabe and Brenna, and Logan. Sam taught them how to swim in her backyard pool. This brought great joy to “Mammaw”, as they affectionately called her.
Sam was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys (Scholz) Rawley; brothers: Wayne, Stanley, Dennis and Jack Rawley. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Randy Riggan; sons: Nick (Natasha) and grandchildren, Gabe, Brenna, and Logan Riggan of Forks, WA, and Mike (Darcy) Riggan of Port Angeles, WA; brother, Dale Rawley of Oroville, WA; sisters: Judy (Roger) Paine of Spokane, WA, Sue (Ellson) Miller of East Wenatchee, WA, and Wendy “Charlie” (Val) Bitton of Connell, WA; sisters-in-law: Rose Rawley of Tonasket, WA, and Elsie Rawley of Coulee Dam, WA; as well as numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; and special friends. She loved all, “To The Moon And Back!”
The family would like to thank Dr. Ruiz and staff at the Cancer Center in Sequim, WA, and Dr. Chong, Sam’s pulmonologist and staff, in Port Angeles, WA, also Assured Hospice staff and nurses in Port Angeles, WA.