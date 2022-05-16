Brenda Washburn was called to heaven on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from her home in Puyallup, WA. Brenda Joyce Washburn (Detwiler), 81, was born on August 5, 1940, in Wichita, KS, to Otho D. Detwiler and Erma M. Detwiler (Kirby), of Rock, KS. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1947. Brenda graduated from Wenatchee High School and attended Wenatchee Valley College before obtaining employment at the Wenatchee Credit Bureau.
In November of 1961, friends introduced Brenda to Robert E. “Bob” Washburn, a member of the U.S. Air Force. They were married in Seattle, WA, on September 1, 1962. Brenda was employed by Pacific Lutheran University as the Administrative Assistant, for the Associated Students of Pacific Lutheran University (ASPLU) from November of 1979, until her retirement in May of 2004. She was affectionately called “Mom” by many of the ASPLU students during her 25 years of employment in that position. Prior to her retirement, she was celebrated with Brenda Appreciation Day and was presented with an honorary membership to ASPLU.
Survivors include: her husband, Bob; brother, Jim Detwiler and wife, Dena; brother-in-law, Dave Washburn and wife, Becky; daughter, Deborah Washburn; son, Michael Washburn; eight grandchildren: Stephen, Ashley, Matthew, Jonathan, Patty, Mitchell, Nicholas, Katelynn; and five great-grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Otho Detwiler; mother, Erma Detwiler; sister, Patricia Norton; and a niece, Amy Norton.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Washburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.