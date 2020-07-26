Brenda Sue Delaney
Wenatchee, WA
Brenda Sue Delaney, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother, was born on October 19, 1950, and went to be with Jesus, on July 21, 2020. Brenda had a very big, loving, and tender heart, that all her family and friends will miss very much. She will not be forgotten. Brenda always enjoyed her job, while working for Top Foods in East Wenatchee, WA, for several years, meeting people that were often from Arkansas, where her family was from. Brenda was the heart of her family and always enjoyed cooking, and baking, and making sure all her family was taken care of, no matter what.
Surviving her are her husband, Daniel J. Delaney of Wenatchee, WA; sons: Christopher Cox of Wenatchee, WA, David Delaney of Elko, NV, Daniel Delaney of Wenatchee, WA, Kyle Delaney of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Danielle Delaney of Wenatchee, WA; and 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Barney Ballard of Plainview, AR. Preceding her in death were grandmother, Ms. Pearl Collier of East Wenatchee, WA; father, Thomas Ballard of Oxford, AR; mother, Erma Faye Agens of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Steve and Tim Walker of Wenatchee, WA; and her daughter, Jeanette M. Davis of Wenatchee, WA.