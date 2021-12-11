Brent John Frederick
East Wenatchee, WA
Brent John Frederick, 47, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, after a brief illness. Brent grew up and spent most of his life in Entiat, WA, graduating from Entiat High School, in 1994. He was all boy from the time he was born and that never changed into adulthood. Where there was grease, dirt, cars, or food, you could find Brent. During high school, Brent was involved with ASB, football, and basketball. During summers in high school, he especially enjoyed going to the wheat fields and working with his uncle, Rod, driving combine or working on trucks. Brent eventually owned his own trucking company, BJF Trucking, but had to give up driving it himself, due to disability. He would take his kids on the road with him during the short hauls and they always had the best time with their dad.
Brent continued many of his boyhood tinkering’s in his adult life, including his love of cooking. He came from a family of cooks and bakers and he was no exception to the rule. He never left anyone hungry or dissatisfied with a meal he cooked. He loved taking his kids fishing and catching his dinner, too. For several years, Brent owned, drove, and was mechanic, to his own race car that he drove up at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. He later, collaborated with his good friend, Terry Osborn, on his racecar. While not a professional mechanic, he knew his way around most things mechanical and took great pride in knowing what was wrong with an engine and fixing it. He was a grease monkey to the end, both on cars and in the kitchen.
Brent had a very generous nature and would give the shirt off his back to help others, even when he did not have a lot to give. He gave generously of his time, whether it was watching his nieces and nephews, helping a friend move, or helping fix anything someone needed help with fixing.
He married his wife, Amberlee Musgrove, in 2002, and had two children: Jill and Jeffery, and has an older daughter, Samantha Frederick, from a previous relationship.
Brent will be missed by all of those the knew and loved him. His was a life cut short too soon, but we will continue to celebrate his life, and things he loved in our memories, and the things we do.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Ann Yarbrough (Olson); aunt, Susan Firoved (Olson); and uncle, Jeff Olson. He is survived by his wife, Amberlee; children: Samantha, Jill, and Jeffery; sister, Jennifer (Sean) Steinbrech; brother, Cole Nelson; sister, Kylie (Carlo) Montebon; brother, J.D. Yarbrough; sister, Hanna Yarbrough; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial for Brent will be held at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.