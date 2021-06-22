Brent Lee Steele
August 27, 1960 - October 10, 2020
Othello, WA
Brett Lee Steele, surveyor, party chief and longtime resident of Moses Lake, WA, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020, at his home. Brett was born on August 27, 1960, in Klamath Falls, OR, to Alan and Neva Steele. He was the third of four siblings. They moved to Bridgeport, WA, when Brett was three. His father, Alan, went to school at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, receiving his LS in Surveying. His mother, Neva, was a fulltime mother, secretary, and plat drafter, helping with the survey business. Brett started learning the survey profession at a young age. He grew up learning how to work hard and had a good work ethic, that he carried with him throughout his life.
Growing up in Bridgeport, he spent summers gopher hunting, changing water, catching rattlesnakes, for local farmers and orchardists and helping his dad survey. Fall and winter months were busy playing football and downhill skiing. Brett was part of the foreign exchange student program spending a summer in Japan. He had many great experiences with his student exchange family. After graduating from high school in Bridgeport, in 1978, Brett spent his first summer with his best friend, Kenny Rader, touring the United States. Later that year, Brett and his father moved to Alaska surveying. Brett continued surveying in Alaska for eight years. Working in Alaska, it was common to travel by helicopter to the job site. He had many great stories of wildlife migrations, meeting and learning traditions from Native Alaskans, and helicopter skiing.
In 1982, Brett was blessed with a son, Brett Joel "B.J." Steele. Brett and B.J. moved back to the Bridgeport area to be closer to family and later, moved south of Moses Lake, WA, in 1989. Brett was a great dad, a good cook, patient parent, and taught B.J. that great moral code.
Brett worked as a Surveyor Party Chief all his life. He was co-owner of Basin Surveying and then later, working for Columbia Northwest Engineering for many years.
In 1993, Brett met the love of his life, Lisa Steele, and they married in 1995. Together, they worked hard and were building their retirement home on the Pend Oreille River. He was looking forward to the next phase of his life. God had other plans and graciously called him home, while taking a nap on a Saturday afternoon. Brett was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, and friend. He id dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Brett is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Steele; son, Brett Joel Steele (Cyndi) of Spokane Valley, WA; brother, Jerald Steele of Ione, WA; brother, Mark Steele of Bridgeport, WA; and little sister, Jann Jenkins (Scott) of Bridgeport, WA; nephews and nieces: Jacob Steele of Ephrata, WA, Zach Steele of Mansfield, WA, Jamey Jo Steele of Mansfield, WA, Megan Trautman of Ephrata, WA, and Kyle Jenkins of Cheney, WA. Preceding him in death were his parents, Alan Steele and Neva Dezellem; grandparents, Ed and Leona Goodrich and Percy and Eula Steele; and good friends, Bob Matter and Kenny Rader.
Should you wish to send a donation, Brett would be honored to have contributions sent to the Shriner's Hospital in Spokane at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/spokane, or the charity of your choice.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Brett on July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at 131 Box Canyon Road, Ione, WA. Family and friends are welcome.