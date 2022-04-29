Brent Wesley Holladay

Brent was born in Newport Beach, CA, graduated from Cascade High School in Leavenworth, WA, in 1987, and went on to Whitworth University, where he received a BA in 1991, in Business (“monkey business” he used to say). From there, Brent traveled the U.S. in his Class C RV to explore and ski. He settled back into the Wenatchee Valley to work at Stevens Pass, then Ski Hill and Mission Ridge, where he led the patrol and met his wife.
He had a desire to work for himself, utilizing his business degree and dedication to start Tumwater Woodworks. From creating furniture to building custom homes, Brent used his hands and wit to create beautiful spaces for so many. Brent also partnered with his father in the family business of Holladay LLC.
“Live a wonderful life” was one of his parting bits of wisdom. We know he is creating mountain bike trails in heaven, while we continue to live and love for the kingdom, here on earth. He was an avid lover of outside and Jesus, always happy to mountain bike, ski, hike, and play in the outdoors. He will be missed most on the adventures outside with his wife and kids and closest friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Holladay of 24 years; his children: Jordan Grace (18) and Jacob Ezekiel (14). He is also survived by his family; parents, James and Beverly Holladay; and sister, Lori Clerihue and her two children.
