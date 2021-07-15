Brett D. Standerford
November 5, 1967 - December 1, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
On December 1, 2020, Brett D. Standerford passed away peacefully with his family and friends beside him from Lou Gehrig's disease.
Please join us to Celebrate the Life of our son, husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend on Saturday, July 24, 2021, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m., at 2831 8th St. NE, in East Wenatchee, WA.
We will be hosting a casual get together for family and friends with food and beverages. Please come and share a story, laugh, and celebrate Brett's life with us. That night, the Wenatchee Valley Cross will be lit in his honor.