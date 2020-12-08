Brett D. Standerford
November 5, 1967 - December 1, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Brett Dewayne Standerford, age 53, our most beloved son, husband, father, brother, family member, and friend, passed away peacefully, December 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends with a 2019 Husky/Cougar football game playing in the background.
Anyone who knew Brett, even just a little, will miss his smile and genuine friendliness.
Brett was born at George Air Force Base, Victorville, CA, on November 5, 1967, to Dewayne and Kathy Standerford. He was later joined by sister, Shannon, and sister, Jennifer. Brett attended school in Yakima, WA, George, WA, and Quincy, WA, elementary schools. In 1981, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he attended Pioneer Junior High, and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1986. He also attended Wenatchee Valley College. He played Little League, football, and later, was on a men's slow pitch softball team.
At age 16, Brett started as a stock person with Albertson's Grocery, in Wenatchee, and worked his way up to produce manager, ending his lifelong career in the grocery industry at Albertson's/Safeway store, in Chelan, WA. Brett always had a funny story and had many memories of his crazy food challenges and escapades that took place in the back room.
Brett and Gina Bertram were married March 21, 1992, in Wenatchee, WA. The highlight of Brett's life was when he was handed his precious baby girl, Miranda, on May 26, 1999. Miranda was the center of his world and he was the best dad. He enjoyed coaching Miranda in softball, in her early years, and he was her biggest fan, never missing a softball, volleyball, or basketball game.
Brett loved life and was always up for a get-together. He especially loved family movie nights, with Miranda and his nieces and nephews: Emily, Kelsie, Alex, Chase, and Cooper. He had a passion for trivia, movies, sports, history, and was a fan of collecting sports memorabilia.
Brett was taken much to early by ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). He was full of life and had so much to offer. The only two things on his bucket list, that he didn't accomplish, was to ride a horse and make it to the Smithsonian Institute, due to Covid. We are sure he is now going through the buildings of the Smithsonian, chuckling that he didn't even have to wait in line!
Brett is survived by his wife, Gina; daughter, Miranda; sister, Shannon Gjesdal; sister, Jennifer (Scott) Agnew; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and lifelong friends: Todd Austin, Charlie Thurston, Brian Evans, David Anderson, and Jeremy GoForth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Seldon and Adell Standerford; grandparents, Virgil and Helen Holliday; and nephew, Conner Agnew.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to KC Help (Knights of Columbus), P.O. Box 3850, Wenatchee, WA, 98807, or the local ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter at webwa.alsa.org, or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration Of Life will be held for family in the Spring of 2021.