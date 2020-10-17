Brian Crossley
Wenatchee, WA
We are sad to announce the passing of Brian Crossley, on October 11, 2020. Brian died peacefully at home, with family surrounding him.
Brian had recently retired from the USPS, following 20 years of service and made many lifelong friends. His favorite pastimes were golfing with all his friends up and down the west coast, traveling to the British Open with his son-in-law, watching and playing baseball with dad, dinners with his mom, and traveling the world with his wife.
In his last months, Brian enjoyed FaceTiming with his cousin, Mark, daughter, Sara, and other family members and friends, as well as dedicating his life to Christ, through the help of his dear friend, Buell.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Wes; brother, Kevin; and son, Drew Crossley. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; mother, Marcella; and sister, Mary; two children: Jason (wife, Angie) Crossley and Sara (husband, Richard) Weeks; and three grandchildren: Kaitlynn and Dylan Crossley and Archer Weeks.
Though this may feel like goodbye, it’s actually just see you later. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer 2021.