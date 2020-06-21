Brian D. Morey

Brewster, WA

Brian D. Morey was born on December 7, 1942, to Patrick and Marjorie Morey in Vancouver, WA. He passed away on May 20, 2020, at his home in Brewster, WA.

After World War II, the family, which included his younger sister, Colleen, moved to Missoula, MT. Brian was about age five, when his dad started taking him along on big-game hunting trips in the Rockies. The snow would be very deep, so his dad made a little hand harness and attached it to his own belt so when Brian got too tired to walk, he took ahold of the harness. All he had to do was pick up his feet and his dad towed him back to camp.

At age 11, Brian felt the need to start serving God, but felt he couldn't do it. He remembered his dad providing the strength if he took the steps, so he began walking in God's way, trusting in the strength of his Heavenly Father.

As a teenager, he spent his free time hiking and camping in the hills, while hunting small game and fishing the creeks. In the middle of his junior year, the family moved to Port Angeles, WA, where he graduated from high school, and then attended Peninsula College for two years, when it first opened.

Olympic National Park offered the opportunity for hiking, camping, and fishing, along with enjoying the many beaches of the Olympic Peninsula. Brian spent his summers and holidays working at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill in Port Angeles, earning money to further his education. He attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA, and Washington State University in Pullman, WA, until his studies were interrupted by the Vietnam war. He enlisted in the Army as a conscientious objector and served as a combat medic. Returning to WSU, he earned degrees in Social Studies and English. Another year earned him a degree in Industrial Arts. That same year, 1970, he married his bride of 50 years, Patty Ellis.

He spent his teaching career of 31 years in Brewster, where they made their home raising two sons, Mark and Matthew. He enjoyed working with his students in grades K through 12, making many lifelong friends. Brian was active in supporting the local Boy Scout troop and would be remembered for his specialty classes of wildlife (constructing a pond and birdhouses), shop class (making toys for the Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA), and team, teaching Living History (wagon rides and Dutch oven cooking) for the Trading Post extracurricular book exchange. When the students reached a challenge goal, Mr. Morey spent a night on the schoolhouse roof. Some summers were spent in travel study classes accompanied by his family. Many miles were covered between the Mexican border and the Arctic town of Inuvik, AK, from his native ancestry in Sitka, AK, to crossing the Mississippi River. Many hours were spent at his "Rattlesnake Hatchery" on North Star Road in the process of restoring the Ulrich Fries historic cabin, which got consumed by the 2014 Carlton Complex fire. Retiring in 2002, he bid Podunk and Ickleschnitzy goodbye. Brian was a life member of VFW Post 6853 and the National Rifle Association.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Marge Morey Lindelien; step-dad, Lyle; grandparents, George and Lottie Morey Irwin, and Robert and Winnie Cross Bauman; surrogate granddad, Bill Boyer; and special uncle, John Thomas Day. He is survived by his wife, Patty; sons: Mark and Matt (Cori); granddaughter, Chloe; sister, Colleen (Paul); foster brother, Ray (Ginni); uncle/big brother, Lyle (Joan); and step-sisters: Karen (Harold), Krys, and Darla. He will also be missed by his close uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Thank you to all of you who did your best to help at the end of his life -- and to each of you showing your care at this time.

An audio phone-in (205-825-9607) Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.