Granville "Brian" Egan
August 30, 1940 - April 2, 2020
Brian Egan was that rare human being who embraced and lived life to the fullest. Brian was the kind of guy who, when he spoke, you listened intently. The stories he had to tell were those of friendship, of mentorship, and of love. He could lighten any moment and bring laughter to a situation. His presence filled a room.
Brian was plain spoken. While he was not always politically correct, he was not afraid to speak up for what he thought was right. He was a very loyal person. He would do anything for a friend. Brian had a unique perspective that was influenced by a lifetime of knowledge. He encouraged people to be the best they could be.
Brian loved cars from the day he was born. He thoroughly enjoyed his friendship with the folks in the TNGA and Wenatchee Valley Street Rods. He relished the comradery at the different get-togethers and car shows.
He believed in the importance of public service. In the 1990’s, he served as Sewer Commissioner for Lake Stevens, WA. The last ten years, he was a Commissioner on the East Wenatchee Water District Board. His leadership was also noticed statewide with his election as President of the Washington State Water and Sewer District Association. Brian also gave of himself at Christmas time for several years by volunteering to be Santa Claus to support the Jr. Diabetes Association.
Brian was a teacher, Junior High Vice Principal, High School Principal, Administrator, and Transportation Director for Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Northshore, Bethel, and East Wenatchee School Districts. Professionally, Brian was a teacher, but because of his inherent love of the art of teaching, and because of his drive to teach beyond the assigned curriculum, he naturally became a mentor to his students (a lucky few, of which, would become his life-long friends). This mentorship quality extended well beyond the classroom and into his daily life – our community is better off for the time and care he invested in all who had the privilege of encountering him.
The people he surrounded himself over the years would tell you that he was a man of his word, a man of integrity, and a man who cherished the love he and his wife, Debra, shared.
Brian was a friend, companion, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be terribly missed by all he touched.
Surviving him are his wife, Debra; daughters: Lisa (David) McIntosh, and Tricia (Dave) Torkildsen; siblings: Connie, Patsy, and Raymond Egan; and grandchildren: Tori, Connor, and Sofia.
A Celebration of Brian's life will take place at a later date.