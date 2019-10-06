Brian Harris
Manson, WA
Brian Harris passed away on September 27, 2019, at Confluence Health, after an extended illness. He was born on May 4, 1948, to the late Jean Smith and Warren Harris. Brian grew up in Chelan, WA. In 1966, upon his graduation from Chelan High School, he pursued his interest in photography and attended the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. After he graduated, he found his true calling in law enforcement. Brian started his career working patrol for the Chelan Police Department. He spent the next 20 years as a sergeant serving with the Chelan County Sheriff's Department. He was a certified diver and member of the search and rescue diving team for Chelan County. Brian was instrumental in starting The Marine Patrol program for Lake Chelan. Brian retired from law enforcement in 1989. He then worked as a Master Electrician traveling around the State of Washington for 20 plus years. He then started his own Electrical Company, Harris Electric Inc.
Brian was a member of North Shore Bible Church serving as an elder. During his time at North Shore Bible Church, he went on a Missions trip to Tonga to help build a facility for disabled children. At the time of his death, Brian, along with his wife, was a member of Living Stone Church. While attending Living Stone, he helped with sound and slides sitting in the back rocking out to the praise and worship music. Brian also was a Manson Fire District Commissioner serving many years in this capacity.
In 1998, Brian met his love of his life, Dawn. They married in May of 1999, and spent 21 wonderful years together.
Brian was predeceased by his mother and father, Warren and Jean. The family further found out that his sister, Kristy Larson, of Bronson, IA, passed away just one day ago (as of this writing), on October 1, 2019. Brian is survived by his wife, Dawn Harris; sons: Mike Harris (Bets) of Wenatchee, WA, Scott Harris (Michell) of Idaho; daughter, Hannah Harris (Aaron Smith) of Chelan, WA; step-sons: Andy Newton (Dusty), Casey Newton (April) of Manson, WA, Kramer Cannon of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Sarah Knight of Spokane, WA, Gavin Newton of Snohomish, WA, Owen Newton of Kittitas, WA, Bella Newton of Spokane, WA, Roslyn Smith of Chelan, WA, Piper and Conner Harris of Idaho; great-granddaughter, Avery Knight of Spokane, WA.
Services for Brian will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Pt. Pkwy., Manson, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Stone Church building fund or Manson Fire District. Please feel free to leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.