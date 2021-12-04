Brian J Congdon
December 4, 1979 – September 16, 2021
Reston, VA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Brian J Congdon, 41, of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021, after a 12-year struggle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. In his last two weeks, his wife and family members were constantly by his side. Brian was born December 4, 1979, to Linda and Terry McLaughlin, in Wenatchee, WA. He grew up on Stemilt Hill with his brother and sister and enjoyed helping in the family cherry orchards. Brian developed a love for all things “Spanish” (the language, culture, and people), as a result of his experiences working with many Latino families who came year after year, to help harvest cherries.
Brian attended Mission View Elementary School and Pioneer Junior High School. He enjoyed soccer, skiing, and mountain biking. He became proficient at mountain biking after getting kicked off the school bus for a week. During that week, Brian rode his bike from Stemilt Hill to Pioneer School and back every day. After that, he never got kicked off the bus again and no one could keep up with him on his bike.
Brian’s artistic gifting became apparent as a child and fully realized after a three month trip around the world with his family, in 1998. He drew pictures of indigenous people we met in Kenya, Tanzania, India, and Nepal. From those portraits, Brian was invited to have his first showing at the Wenatchee Art Gallery.
Brian graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1998, and from Whitman College, with a B.A in Spanish, in 2002. During his junior year at Whitman, he studied abroad in Spain, where he not only learned the language, but studied Spanish culture and art as well.
After college, Brian ventured to Venezuela and settled in Maracay, teaching English to Spanish speakers. Here, he met and married his wife, Ysbell, in 2003. Several years later, they settled in Fairfax, VA, where Brian worked as the senior webmaster for the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Brian’s love of art and design led him to start his own graphics design business, Architektos Design, which he did in addition to his day jobs, designing and building websites for the private and public sector, throughout his years in Fairfax. In 2012, Brian and Ysbell were blessed with a son, Alejandro. Ale quickly became the apple of Brian’s eye.
After a courtship of several years, Brian married Carol Neri, in 2021.
Brian is survived by his wife, Carol, and her two children: Allison and Evan of Wenatchee, WA; his son, Alejandro of Frederick, MD; parents, Gordon and Linda Congdon of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Sam (Sabrina) Congdon of Plano, TX; sister, Crystal McLaughlin of Wenatchee, WA; and many loving aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry McLaughlin, in 1983.
We all miss him and can lovingly say, “Ve con Dios and we will meet again.”
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.