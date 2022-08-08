Brian Lee Westerdahl
December 24, 1952 – July 16, 2022
Brian Lee Westerdahl
December 24, 1952 – July 16, 2022
Brewster, WA
Brian Lee Westerdahl, 69, of Brewster, WA, passed away July 16, 2022, at home with family by his side after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
Brian was born December 24, 1952, in Spokane, WA, to Roy and Lois Westerdahl. Brian, known as “Westy”, grew up in Brewster, where he graduated high school in 1971. He attended Washington State University for a short period of time. He moved back to Brewster and started working for Westerdahl Orchards Inc. farming apples, cherries and pears.
In 1973, he married high school love, Cathy Wyrick. With Cathy aboard, Brian would travel to Spokane Raceway to follow his love of speed. While working all week and racing on the weekends, Brian and Cathy welcomed their firstborn, Jason Wyatt (1975), and later on, they welcomed Amber Leigh (1977).
Brian continued working for Westerdahl Orchards Inc. while managing Apple Management Company. Brian was very knowledgeable about fruit. He was on the Board of Directors at Magi, Chelan Fruit, and Washington State Clearing House. While being busy all week orcharding, and go to meetings, he continued his love of speed. Through their wives, Brian, also known as “Bster”, met Ed Tradup, and they became best friends and shared the love of speed. Brian then joined The Danny Boy Racing Team, and became the Logistic Specialist for the Danny Boy Streamliner for the past 44 years. Every year, the team would leave bright and early to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, UT, where they held many records.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Amber (Ed) Westerdahl-Newton; brother, Vernon Westerdahl; grandchildren: Braiden and Eleni Westerdahl; numerous cousins; and many adopted grandkids. When Brian loved, he loved with his whole heart, his heart was made of gold.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lois Westerdahl; sister, Deanne Westerdahl; his wife, Cathy Westerdahl; and son, Jason Westerdahl.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Brian and Cathy at the American Legion, 102 E. Main, Brewster, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on September 24, 2022.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
