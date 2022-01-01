Brian Steve Elliot

Brian S. Elliot, 51, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on December 3, 1970, in Wenatchee, WA, as the son of Steve A. Elliott and Ann M. (Dammann) Elliott. He was the first of three boys, his brothers: Adam R. (Christina) Elliott of Jacksonville, FL, and Michael J. Elliott of Wenatchee, WA.
Brian attended Mission View Elementary, Pioneer Junior High, and Wenatchee High Schools. He was a member of the Boy Scout Troop 2 and reached the rank of Eagle Scout, in 1985. Brian was also a member of the Golden Apple Band, and he played football and baseball for Wenatchee High School.
Brian was a member of the National Guard during his last two years of high school, and graduated, in 1988, from Wenatchee High School. He decided he wanted to do something else besides school (college), so he enlisted into the Navy. He spent the next 14 years as a member of the Navy. He was sent to Desert Storm and then, to Key West, FL, where he met his significant other, Laurie Resnikoff (and her daughters: Wendy Ford and Nancy Resnikoff), then to Bremerton. Then, he was assigned to the recruiting office at San Angelos, TX. Brian left the Navy after several years in San Angelos, TX.
Brian then went to work for Blue Cross Insurance. He worked his way up the ladder until he was promoted to the top position for Blue Cross of Montana, where he remained until his passing. Brian spent many hours working with their daughters, and then, their children in all their various activities (especially sports) to help them be the best at what they did.
Brian is survived by his parents, Steve and Ann Elliott of Wenatchee, WA; significant partner, Laurie Resnikoff of Great Falls, MT; daughters: Wendy Ford of San Angelos, TX, and Nancy Resnikoff of Great Falls, MT; and five grandchildren: Anne Paradise, Kaydon Willis of San Angelos, TX, Andrew Paradise, Kollin Votaw, and Averie Resnikoff of Great Falls, MT.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date pending the birth of the first great-grandchild. You are invited to view Brian’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
