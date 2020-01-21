Brooke Marie Smith
March 16, 1991 – December 18, 2019
Malaga, WA
Brooke Marie "Monkey" Smith was born on March 16, 1991, in Chelan, WA, to Kristen Guilmette and the late Craig Smith. Brooke graduated from Eastmont High School in 2009. She loved taking care of the elderly and had such a passion for helping them. She loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hiking with her brother and sister. Brooke loved visiting family in the Tonasket, WA, area. She especially loved camping at Fish Lake, family gatherings, and the rodeo.
Brooke was so excited for her sister, Tiffany, who is expecting a baby girl in May. Brooke got to choose the new baby’s name, Paisley Brooklyn Rose.
She was a very loving person; she would do anything for anyone. That laugh and smile were so contagious. She was beautiful inside and out.
Brooke was preceded in death by her father, Craig Smith; and grandparents, Jim and Randy Smith of Seattle, WA. She is survived by her mother, Kristen Guilmette of Malaga, WA; siblings: Garrett Smith of Malaga, WA, and Tiffany Sapp; fiancé, Tyler Neff and his children, Salem and Winter of Conconully, WA; grandma, Darlene Garton of Malaga, WA; grandpa and grandma, Mike and Judy Guilmette of East Wenatchee, WA; uncle, Mike Jr. (Jackie) Guilmette; and cousins, Dylan and Jocelynn of East Wenatchee, WA. The rest of the family resides in Tonasket, WA: grandpa, Chuck Garton, Aust Geri (Richard) Rawley, uncle, Eric (Dawn) Garton and cousins, Carson and Remmie; cousins: Kayla (Tyler) Sasse and family, Dakota, Gunner, Aksel, and Norman; John (Rachel) Rawley and their children, Cedes and Timber. Two special people in her life were Carlos Blancas of Wenatchee, WA, and Gordon Sapp of East Wenatchee, WA. Brooke is survived by several more family members and many friends.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. You are invited to view her online tribute at www.HeritageMemorial
Chapel@msn.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Remember all the good times we had with her.
We will always love you!
Rest in peace my sweet angel, Maw loves you.