Bruce Everett Voie
December 15, 1949 – July 18, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Bruce Everett Voie passed away on July 18, 2023, after a brave battle with Alzheimer's. He was born December 15, 1949, in Tacoma, WA, to Robert Voie and Mary Fuller. He grew up in Lakewood, WA, and graduated from Clover Park High School in 1968. Bruce worked as a paper boy and a box boy at two stores in Lakewood, where he met and married Judith Nellist, in 1970. While attending college, he drove a school bus for the Clover Park School District. He particularly enjoyed driving students to ski school on Crystal Mountain. After attending Clover Park Technical College and Tacoma Community College, he received a bachelor's degree in social work from Pacific Lutheran University in 1974. After graduation, he worked at Remann Hall in Tacoma. While at Remann Hall, he would chaperone Juveniles to watch professional wrestling matches at the Tacoma Washington National Guard Armory.
In 1978, Bruce, Judy, and their two boys, moved to Eastern Washington, where their daughter was born. He took a position with Douglas County District Court as a Juvenile Probation Officer, later becoming Administrator of the Probation Department and running the Inmate Litter Program. In 1995, Bruce received his Reserve Law Enforcement Officer certificate. While living in Eastern Washington, he owned Home Study Services, providing Adoption Studies for perspective-adopting parents, and served as a Guardian ad Litem. After retiring from Douglas County District Court, Bruce owned B & L Electronic Home Monitoring for seven years.
While living in Eastern Washington, Bruce attended Wenatchee First Assembly Church, which became his extended family. There, he worked with the Royal Rangers program, the Pinewood Derby, was an usher, was on the prayer team, served on the board, was the secretary/treasurer, a deacon, and helped counsel troubled young people.
In 1999, Bruce's first wife, Judy, passed away of cancer. He was devoted and compassionate and never left her side.
In 2000, Bruce married Lori, who feels it's the best thing to ever happen in her life. Bruce taught, embraced, and loved her three children unconditionally. In 2014, they moved to Sun City, West AZ, where they lived for the remainder of their life. He enjoyed his travels to Alaska, Maui, Antigua, and Yellowstone Park. They were happily married for 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Nellist Voie; parents, Robert Voie and Mary Fuller; step-mother, Bertha Voie; and step-daughter, Stacy Santos. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Lori; brother, Edward Voie (Kate); and children: Mike Voie (Shelly), Matt Voie, and Michelle Voie; step-children: Aaron Hughes, and Crystal Hughes; five grandchildren: Tristen Stewart, Riley and Chase Voie, and Taylor and Lacey Williams; step-brother, Frank Johnson (Kylea); two great-granddaughters: Kaitlyn and Aurora; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Bruce was an excellent husband, father, step-father, and grandfather. He leaves a legacy of a kind spirit, integrity, and clever humor. Celebrating Bruce, a genuine person who made a profound impact.
There will be a memorial on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 Mckittrick St., Wenatchee, WA.