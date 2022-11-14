Bruce S. Olson
Bruce S. Olson, 56, passed away unexpectedly November 7, 2022, at his home in Wenatchee, WA. He was born July 11, 1966, in Wenatchee, to Frank and Carole (Sams) Olson, joining older siblings: Debby and Rick. He lived in East Wenatchee, WA, until age four, when the family was transferred to Maryville, TN, where he started school. At age eight, they were transferred to Palestine, TX. When Bruce was ten, they returned to East Wenatchee, where he completed his education, graduating from Eastmont High School in 1984.
After high school, he earned an Associate degree in Automotive Technology from Wenatchee Valley College, and later, was certified as a heavy equipment operator. When he was in junior high, his parents bought an apple and cherry orchard, and he spent many years working in and helping run the orchard. Since early childhood, Bruce had a love for big trucks and was employed driving semi-trucks for several years. He spent many years working as a forklift driver, most recently, for Stemilt Growers.
Bruce became a proud father in 1993, to son, Dustin. He loved the mountains; and his hobbies included hunting, camping, singing, and watching Nascar races.
He is survived by his son, Dustin Olson; and mother, Carole Olson of Wenatchee, WA; father, Frank Olson of Albany, OR; sister, Debby (KJ-Kevin) DeShazo of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Rick Olson of Malaga, WA; nephews: Brian DeShazo and Andrew DeShazo of Wenatchee, WA; and Jacob (Tessa) Olson of East Wenatchee, WA; uncle, Pete (Della) Sams; and cousins: Vicki Griffith and Randy (Karen) Sams all of Fernwood, ID; cousin, Kris Brooks, Issaquah, WA.
A Memorial Service will be held November 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
