Bruce Wayne Yancey, 68, a long-time Leavenworth resident, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1954, to Clayton and Jewell (McVay) Yancey in Batesville, AR. The family moved to the Wenatchee Valley where he grew up and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1972. On December 28, 1982, he married Leanna Ward in Leavenworth, where they made their home together.
After graduation, he went to work for Northwest Wholesale, working at many of their facilities over a span of 42 years. He then went to work for Chamberlain Agriculture, where he was employed until his death. He enjoyed his jobs, especially getting to know and visit with all the orchardists.
Growing up, he worked on the family farm, learning how to raise horses and cattle. Over the years, he continued to raise cattle to sell to select customers. His father introduced him to auctions, which became his lifelong pastime.
He was a long-time member of the Washington State Cattleman's Association. Bruce loved the time he spent with his grandchildren: Michelle, Nicole, Aiden, and Jordan. He especially enjoyed teasing them.
He is survived by his wife, Leanna; two sons: Matt Yancey (Melanie) of North Bend, WA, and Mark Yancey (Ashley) of Enumclaw, WA; his brother, Tony Yancey (Berni) of East Wenatchee, WA; in-laws: Wilda Ward, Richard and Sheila Ward, Dennis and Chris Ward, Loy and Steve Willet; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clayton and Jewell Yancey; and brother-in-law, Jim Ward.
A Graveside Commemoration Service will be held at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Tim Wilbur officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Yancey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
