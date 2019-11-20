Burton D. "Bud" Schoonover
February 15, 1937 - November 14, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
On Wednesday, November 14, 2019, Burton D. Schoonover passed away at the age of 82, of Metastatic Lung Cancer. He was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID, to Charles and Kate (Dorfler) Schoonover. He graduated from high school in Miles City, MT. He then entered the U.S. Navy Active Duty and Reserves as an Aviation Technician and was Honorably Discharged in 1963. He was then accepted by IBM as a Field Service Technician, receiving numerous, “Excellence in Service Awards”. He retired after 42 years.
Burt was an avid golfer and bowler and a member of the Leavenworth Golf and Country Club since 1967. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Kate; siblings: Everett and Charlotte; his daughters: Kay (Car Accident-Drunk Driver) and Rachel (Metastatic Endometrial Cancer). He is survived by his sister, Olive Bunk of Glasgow, MT; daughter, Denise Todd and step-daughter, Damita Diggs, both of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Brian Henderson, Jaime Mansfield, both of Wenatchee, WA, Ryan Schoonover, Heather Robbins, both of Helena, MT, Jason Ickes of Wenatchee, WA, Chad Hughes of Everett, WA; ten great-grandchildren; and one great–great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.