Byron “Bud” Wilbur Truswell
Wenatchee, WA
On June 9, Byron “Bud” Wilbur Truswell, 82, passed away in his home beside his beloved wife,
Karin, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Even with 82 years on this earth, Bud packed a lot of living into those years. He loved his family
deeply; his wife Karin, his children: Hallie (Greg Bradley) of Seattle, WA, Byron, Jr. of White Rock, BC, Brad of Kirkland, WA; grandchildren: Victoria of Seattle, WA, Madeline and Travis of Kirkland, WA, and of course, his favorite and one-year older niece, Ann Gaspers of Wenatchee, WA.
He maintained homes in Wenatchee, WA, Kelowna, BC, and Kona, HI. All of them unique, but all of them having terrific golf courses and even better groups of friends. His friends were everything to him and he was loyal through thick and thin.
Bud was a world traveler even at an early age, joining his rugby team to play in England and Scotland to celebrate BC's Centennial. He continued traveling throughout life visiting over 30 countries and producing daily travel logs for friends and family.
He spent his early years in Kelowna in a house his Dad built next to Mission Creek and Okanogan Lake (which remains in the family to this day). In the early 1970's, he took a big risk and moved his family to Wenatchee, where he founded Wenatchee Silica Products and sold the raw silica products throughout the northwest until selling the mine to Asamera Minerals.
He had many chapters to his life: waterski instructor, ice curler, bridge player, rugby player, skier, scuba diver, GOLFER, college graduate, business owner, husband three times over, DAD, grandfather, world traveler, cruise hobbyist, life of the party, mouth of a sailor, natural leader, investor, senior prefect at St. George's Boys School, one-time president of Wenatchee Swim Team, fixer of problems and giver of time.
When Bud walked into a room, you knew it and it seemed to others like he knew everyone. He loved Wenatchee and could think of no better way of serving it than to be a member of the Applarians, where he was Chancellor in 1993. He was proud to wear his his pink jacket traveling to festivals far and wide, tossing apples to parade goers. He also took the opportunity to escort the Apple Blossom queen and princesses on a visit to Wenatchee's sister city of Misawa, Japan for their festival during that year. An active Rotarian for over 40 years, he attended the weekly Tuesday Rotarian lunch meeting no matter where in the world he happened to be.
Bud will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our House, 1708 Castlerock St., Wenatchee, WA, WA 98801; https://www.cancercarencw.com/donate or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Valley of the Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, and online at: https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/.