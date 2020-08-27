C. Ted Howard
Wenatchee, WA
C. Ted Howard danced his way into eternity August 13, 2020. Born in Wenatchee, WA, on February 22, 1926, he grew up in Wenatchee, WA. At age 17, Ted got permission from his father to enlist in the military, during WWII. He served in communications for the Navy at Attu, Aleutian Islands, AK. As a child, summers were spent with his parent’s Tacoma, WA, friends, vacationing at American Lake. He also enjoyed summers at Lucerne, WA, with his grandmother and her sister. They owned and operated the restaurant and fishing cabins there during summers.
Ted was riding a horse before he could walk and grew up dancing in the kitchen with his mother. His parents, Clel and Thelma Howard, with a few friends, started the Appleatchee Riders. He designed their horse drill routine and had fun on weekends, with other riding groups from local communities, at rodeos and parades. Ted grew up riding with his “France” cousins and all through the years, they remained as close as brothers. Ted married a Wisconsin gal, in 1950, Marion Humphrey.
Ted was a pastor for the Church of God Faith of Abraham in Seattle, WA. He moved his family home in the early 1960’s and revived the old homestead of Philip Miller, on Millerdale Street. He retired from the Chelan County PUD in the mid 1980’s. Later in life, Ted became totally blind but that did not stop him. He traveled the world three times, learned to sail and windsurf at Lake Wenatchee, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, singing, playing the ukulele, cross country skiing, canoeing, bicycling, and dancing.
15 years ago, Ted started dancing every week at the Senior Center, where he met close friend, Carole. They spent every New Year’s celebrating with this group and dancing to live music. Another weekly activity was joining close friends from first grade for breakfast at Smitty’s; they had the best stories. Dad’s last day was spent at home dancing the jitterbug with a couple of gals, when he collapsed. Even though he was blind, Dad had a motto: “never complain about anybody and never think what if…
Ted is survived by his children: Inga Jill Brisbine (Brad) of Wenatchee, WA, Grant Howard (Betty) of Everett, WA, Julie Bloomfield (Bill) of Olympia, WA; grandchildren: Jesse, Joshua, Lindsey, and Erin; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Marion; and youngest son, Brent. Donations may be sent to the Spokane Lilac Society for the Blind at http://lilacblind.org/how-to-help/