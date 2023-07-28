Sadly on July 19, 2023, Calvin Frank Crumrine passed away due to complications from diabetes. He was a strong fighter to his last breath. On a sunny day in Chehalis, WA, Calvin was born to Roland and Florence Crumrine on November 25, 1950. Upon his birth, he became a younger brother to Roger (b. 1948) and three years later, an older brother to Gilbert (b. 1953).
As soon as Calvin could read, he was never seen without a book in hand. He thoroughly enjoyed reading. He mostly read westerns and science fiction. He was very smart and when the age of computers took hold, he grasped onto it like a bird with new wings.
In 1975, Calvin enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, eventually getting stationed in Juneau, AK. After finishing his time with the U.S. Coast Guard, his interest in computers landed him a job as a Computer Programmer and Analyst for the State of Alaska.
In 1982, he met Arlene Judson, and on April 13, 1988, they married. He became a step-father to Christine and Victoria. In 1989, they adopted their granddaughter, Robyn.
Calvin and Arlene continued to live in Juneau until September of 2011, when they decided to pull up roots, and in November of 2011, they forever settled in East Wenatchee, WA. Life was good and happy, with lots of traveling across the states. Calvin enjoyed sharing his knowledge with computers and had a knack for explaining them to people who were less than computer literate.
He was a very kind and gentle man who bent over backwards for other people. He was a treasure that will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland (d. 1965); grandson, Skyler (d. 2003); mother, Florence (d. 2006); and his beloved wife, Arlene (d. 2018). He is survived by his brothers: Roger and Gilbert; daughters: Christine, Victoria and Robyn; grandchildren: Tazer, Kaden, Kael, Riley, Tayler and Elijah; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to your local diabetes association.
The service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.A Wenatchee Valley Post 3617, 211 11th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.