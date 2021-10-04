Cameron Lee Morehouse

Cameron was born on March 7,1951, in Richland, WA, to C. Merle Morehouse and Lois E. (Livermore) Morehouse. He was the third of six children. He left us too soon on September 5, 2021. He was known by "Skip" to all those who loved and cherished him. The family lived in Pasco, WA, until 1965, relocating to Chelan, WA, where Skip graduated in 1969. He went on to the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in Oceanography.
He worked as a general contractor doing remodels and maintenance for several clients. He also mentored his nephews, teaching them skills they still use today in their livelihoods.
Skip was civic minded serving on the city counsel. He loved sports and was a golfer, football player, wrestler, and a track star.
Skip is survived by daughter, Kaylee; father Merle Morehouse; brothers: Dennis, Ritchy (Sharon), Rob (Christie); and sister, Pamela (Don); seven nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and four great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce; niece, Shan; and mother, Lois.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in October.
To send flowers to the family of Cameron Morehouse, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.